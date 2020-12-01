In a research note intended for clients, investing giant AllianceBernstein says it changed its mind on bitcoin’s role in asset allocation.

Today on the Brief:

Libra is now “Diem”

Christine Lagarde comes down on private stablecoins

Dow closes its best month in 33 years

Our main discussion: AllianceBernstein changes its mind.

Yesterday, CoinDesk received access to a private client research report from AllianceBernstein, a global investment giant with more than $631 billion in assets.

In this episode of the Breakdown, NLW reads excerpts from the memo and discusses: