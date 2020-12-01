In a research note intended for clients, investing giant AllianceBernstein says it changed its mind on bitcoin’s role in asset allocation.
Today on the Brief:
- Libra is now “Diem”
- Christine Lagarde comes down on private stablecoins
- Dow closes its best month in 33 years
Our main discussion: AllianceBernstein changes its mind.
Yesterday, CoinDesk received access to a private client research report from AllianceBernstein, a global investment giant with more than $631 billion in assets.
In this episode of the Breakdown, NLW reads excerpts from the memo and discusses:
- Why, in discussing supply, it conflates bitcoin and other cryptos but still finds limited supply “for all practical purposes”
- Why prevailing macro political conditions – particularly the growth of government’s role in business and individual lives – shifted the investment firm’s calculus
- Why its greatest long-term concern is government banning something that is actively hindering the application of monetary policy
