From today’s buy order activity to bitcoin’s historic ability to bounce back after being pronounced dead, a few calming notes in a day of chaos.

The coronavirus got really extra real today for markets. A two and a half week sell-off was tipped to the next level by a major ratcheting up of action from the U.S. government (which still seemed clearly to be not enough to calm markets).

In bitcoin (BTC) , this meant a drop from around $8,000 yesterday to under $6,000 today - a head-spinning dump, especially for those who are more recent to crypto.

Still, in this episode, @NLW argues that there are 7 good reasons to keep calm and HODL on:

It’s not just bitcoin

Correlation means infiltration

Peak fear

Asia on the upswing

Buy order behavior

Bitcoin’s been dead before

And a bonus: This environment is exactly what bitcoin was built for