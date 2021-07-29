Ethereum scaling project SKALE has announced which decentralized applications (dapps) will first go live on its network.

SKALE Labs CEO Jack O’Holleran told CoinDesk that teams will be releasing their dapps between now and the end of this summer. Boot.Finance, Covey, CurioDAO, Human Protocol, Ivy and Minds are the projects in the initial cohort.

The SKALE launch comes as projects looking to boost Ethereum’s usability rush to showcase themselves. From Reddit choosing Arbitrum to Uniswap tapping Optimism, scaling projects are touting various ways to get more transactions onto the world’s leading smart-contract platform.

“We hit a tech milestone and now we have hand-selected these use cases and partners to go live, paving the way for others to join,” O’Holleran said in an interview. “There are over 100 applications … that are currently being tested on SKALE.”

On July 20 the San Francisco-based SKALE Labs announced the release of the SKALE IMA bridge, which allows applications to increase speed and performance relative to the Ethereum mainnet.

“Unlike most layer 1 and layer 2 networks, the SKALE architecture is built to support an ever-expanding set of dapp-specific chains,” the firm wrote in its bridge announcement.

SKALE is backed by investors including Winklevoss Capital, Arrington XRP Capital, Blockchange, ConsenSys Labs, Hashed, HashKey and Multicoin Capital.

O’Holleran highlighted Boot.Finance, which is a decentralized liquidity protocol launching on SKALE in August, describing it as a “quintessential Ethereum DeFi project with a proven team.”