A new crypto outlook from Bloomberg suggests BTC could reach $50,000 in 2021, topping off a month of major institutional momentum for the asset.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On this edition of the weekly recap, NLW looks at the consolidating narrative of a bitcoin rally that is:
- Being driven by institutional investors
- Shifting the center of the industry from East Asia to North America
- Winning converts from major research houses and institutions
- Driving the price of bitcoin to new all-time highs
This week on The Breakdown:
- Monday | Bitcoin Hits a New All-Time High: What Happens Next?
- Tuesday | Why a $631B Asset Manager Just Changed Its Mind on Bitcoin
- Wednesday | Josh Brown on Bitcoin’s ‘Respectability Rally’ and Why We’ll See Dow 100,000 in Our Lifetime
- Thursday | Why Stablecoins Are the First Battleground of the Coming Crypto Regulation Wars
- Friday | A ‘Santa Claus Rally’ for the Stock Market?
