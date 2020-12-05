A new crypto outlook from Bloomberg suggests BTC could reach $50,000 in 2021, topping off a month of major institutional momentum for the asset.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and this week’s special product launch, Allnodes.

On this edition of the weekly recap, NLW looks at the consolidating narrative of a bitcoin rally that is:

Being driven by institutional investors

Shifting the center of the industry from East Asia to North America

Winning converts from major research houses and institutions

Driving the price of bitcoin to new all-time highs