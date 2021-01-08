Another day, another record high for bitcoin’s price.

The top cryptocurrency printed a new peak price of $41,478 [updated 11:28 UTC] Friday, surpassing the lifetime high of $40,123 reached on Thursday, according to CoinDesk 20 data. Year-to-date gains are now over 40%.

Bitcoin‘s price has more than doubled in less than a month in a move typical to bull market euphoria.

“Fundamentals have gone out the window and irrational exuberance may accelerate bitcoin past the $50K level ahead of the second quarter schedule,” Jehan Chu, managing partner at Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Kenetic Capital, told CoinDesk.

The price rally is backed by an uptick in the on-chain activity and increased accumulation by large investors. For instance, the number of active addresses has surged to a record high of 1,343,925, surpassing the previous peak seen in December 2017, according to data provider Glassnode.