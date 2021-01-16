The bitcoin fund from Canada’s 3iq Corp (TSX:QBTC.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has reached over CA$1 billion (US$785 million) in market capitalization.
- Digital asset manager 3iq Corp's QBTC fund passed another milestone, reaching CA$1 billion in net asset value on Jan. 14.
- The first bitcoin fund listed in Canada, 3iq Corp spent three years in dialogue with the Ontario Securities Commission before it received approval for its fund.
- The Gibraltar Stock Exchange listed 3iQ’s closed-end fund in September, five months after it was first listed in Toronto.
- On Monday, Arxnovum Investments Inc. filed documents for the “Arxnovum Bitcoin ETF” applying to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker “BIT.U.”
- Shaun Cumby, CEO of Arxnovum Investments, who previously held the position of CIO at 3iq Corp, was behind the launch of QBTC.U.
Read more: New Bitcoin ETF Application Filed in Canada
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.