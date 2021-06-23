Canadian digital-asset manager 3iQ’s bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading on Nasdaq Dubai on Wednesday. The shares rose 10%.
- 3iQ Corp received regulatory clearance for the listing in April.
- The Bitcoin ETF is trading under the ticker symbol “QBTC.”
- It was launched in 2020 and is the first cryptocurrency fund to go public in the Middle East.
- 3iQ appointed Dubai-based Dalma Capital Management as the syndicate manager to help facilitate the listing and plans to work closely with banks in the United Arab Emirates and other lenders from the region.
- In April, 3iQ and investment firm CoinShares launched a bitcoin and ether ETF now trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.