Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, took no more than five minutes in answering the CoinDesk Confessional survey.

This quixotic questionnaire is designed to reveal the cryptic crypto thoughts, feelings and insights of our industry leaders. A variation on the Proust Questionnaire, popular during the end of the 19th century for its sense-making ability, we hope this series also reflects something of our own transformative age. Get in touch if you’d like to take the hot seat.

Your favorite blockchain protocol?

Bitcoin.

Who is the biggest crypto anti-hero?

Nouriel [Roubini].

Who has done the most for crypto?

Satoshi Nakamoto.

What would you value bitcoin at today?

$9,180.

One word on how you got into crypto?

Gift.

What should crypto disrupt next?

Finance.

Would you stake it all?

Possibly.

Permissioned or permissionless?

Both.

Your best example of sovereignty?

U.S.A.

Your net worth?

LOL.

Technical analysis or lucky bets?

Diversify!!

What defines Satoshi?

We do.

Is the crypto economy one or many?

It’s a microcosm of the global economy.

What would you censor from your life?

Nothing.

When and where were you when you first heard about ETH?

eToro. The DAO.

Do you like the sound of money printing?

I’ve heard worrrrrrrrrrrrse.

Your favorite non-crypto book?

Not “Harry Potter.”

Anonymous or pseudonymous?

Depends.

What’s the first thing on your bucket list?

Skydiving.

What do you not understand?

Chinese.

Your main hero characteristic?

Patience.

What is your current state of mind?

Intrigued.

What or who do you love the most?

My kids.

When and where were you happiest?

At home.

What is the monster under your bed?

Elmo.

What has been hardest to let go of?

Creating music.

What is your motto?

If not now, when?

What would you like to be?

Exactly who I am.

What is the known unknown?

If there is life on Mars.

Your favorite movie?

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

Your earliest memory?

My great-grandfather kissing my booboo.

Your greatest achievement?

Being independent.

Whom do you lean on?

Haha. Just answered that one.

Your most embarrassing teenage memory?

Missing the millennium Y2K celebrations because I was in a religious school.

Where will you be in 10 years?

Same place, I hope.

What would you do with an extra hour in the day?

Study.

What do you want your legacy to be?

Haven’t thought about that just yet.

How would you like to die?

Old age.