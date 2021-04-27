A further five teams are to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on digital soccer collectibles platform Sorare.
- Cagliari, Sampdoria, Genoa, Udinese and Hellas Verona are the latest to join the platform’s fantasy football game, an emailed announcement by Sorare said Tuesday.
- This brings the total from Italy’s top league to 11 – more than half of the total number of teams of 20 – and also features world-famous clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
- Sorare is a fantasy football game that enables users to trade digital cards of players in NFT form on the Ethereum blockchain.
- It features more than 140 clubs from Europe, the U.S. and Asia who use Sorare to drive additional revenue and engagement with fans around the world.
- Sorare raised $50 million in Series A funding in February led by venture capital firm Benchmark and including investments from famous players such as Rio Ferdinand, Oliver Bierhoff and Antoine Griezmann.
- Digital collectibles have become a common part of the blockchain landscape, most prominently in the U.S. through NBA Top Shot, developed by Dapper Labs which is now valued at more than $7.5 billion.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.