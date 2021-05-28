Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is listing three exchange traded products (ETPs) on the Euronext Paris stock exchange June 1.
- 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said Friday the three ETPs to be listed on the Bourse will give investors exposure to bitcoin and ether. The third product is a “short bitcoin” ETP.
- On the same day, New York-based investment management firm VanEck will be listing two bitcoin and ether ETPs on the Euronext stock exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris.
- So far, 21Shares has listed crypto ETPs in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. Due to investor demand, the investment firm is now expanding its range to France.
- "These conventional trackers will allow investors to diversify their portfolios by adding assets that we believed in before many others and that we continue to believe are essential in successful portfolio allocation,” said Laurent Kssis, managing director of 21Shares’ ETP business.
- In May, Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood announced she had joined the board of cryptocurrency platform Amun Holdings, the parent company of 21Shares.
- Wood confirmed she joined Amun’s board after personally investing in the operator of 21Shares and met the Amun team at a conference in 2019.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.