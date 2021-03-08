Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is listing ethereum and bitcoin cash exchange-traded product (ETP) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market.
- 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said the Ethereum ETP will begin trading under the ticker “21XE” and Bitcoin Cash ETP under the ticker “21XC” on Tuesday.
- Last year, the company listed its 21Shares Bitcoin ETP trading under the “21XB” on the Xetra market in July and the Short Bitcoin ETP under the ticker “21XS” in September.
- The firm said it has brought 12 different crypto ETPs to market, most recently the Polkadot ETP on Feb. 2.
- “After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and third quarter,” said Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares.
