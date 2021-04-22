Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is launching exchange-traded products (ETPs) for the native cryptocurrencies of Stellar and Cardano.
- 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said the Stellar XLM ETP (ticker: AXLM) and the and Cardano ADA ETP (ticker: AADA) will list on the Swiss SIX Exchange on April 26.
- The firm said Thursday it is responding to the recent surge of interest in the two cryptocurrencies after the firm decided to remove the bitcoin cash and XRP ETPs from its 21Shares HODL basket ETP.
- 21Shares said it has appointed Coinbase Custody as the main custodian for the assets underlying the XLM ETP and Kingdom Trust for the ADA ETP.
- Both products have a base fee of 2.5% per annum and will be made available on Germany’s Stuttgart and Dusseldorf multilateral trading facilities (MTFs).
