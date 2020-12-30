The Santiago Capital investor takes a look at what 2020 taught us about his notable economic theory.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Download this episode

Brent Johnson is an investor at Santiago Capital and the creator of the well-known “Dollar Milkshake Theory.” In this conversation with NLW, he discusses what 2020 taught us about the state of the dollar around the world.

Find our guest online:
@santiagoaufund

See also: The Geopolitical Implications of a Too-Strong Dollar, Feat. Brent Johnson

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.