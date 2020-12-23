No one would have expected an economic crisis to bring a new generation of investors to the table, but that’s exactly what it did.
Jill Carlson is an investor with Slow Ventures and the co-founder of the Open Money Initiative. In this wide-ranging discussion with NLW she discusses how an economic crisis brought in a new generation of investors and why political moderation will be all the rage in 2021.
