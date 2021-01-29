Canadian investment firm Ninepoint Partners completed the C$230 million (US$180 million) initial public offering of its cryptocurrency fund which is now fully invested.
- Ninepoint Partners bitcoin fund started trading on Wednesday was over 99% invested on its first day of trading.
- The bitcoin fund is available in both U.S. dollars and Canadian dollars and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BITC.U” and “BITC.UN.”
- According to Ninepoint, the fund will have the lowest management fee structure for a listed bitcoin vehicle in Canada.
- The bitcoin held by the fund is valued based on the “MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index” managed by MV Index Solutions GmbH which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Van Eck.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.