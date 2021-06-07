100x Group, the holding group for the BitMEX cryptocurrency-derivatives trading platform, has obtained the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) information-security certification.

Certification, which provides a framework for assessing organizations’ protection of their information assets, means the exchange is considered secure enough to safeguard customer and partner data on its platform, according to a press release on Monday.

“Security is never a static process and in order to continue to set the bar as high as possible, we sought – and were awarded – one of the most rigorous certifications,” 100x CEO Alex Hoptner said in the statement.

See also: BitMEX Introduces Data Storage Framework for FATF’s Travel Rule

ISO/IEC 27001 requires examining a company’s information-security risks, including possible threats and vulnerabilities in its IT systems. The process also assesses risk-mitigation procedures as well as the implementation of a management process for staying on top of evolving technological security trends.

Hundreds of hours of detailed audits taking up to a year were needed to push 100x Group over the certification’s finishing line, said the group’s head of security, Brian Rankin.

Read more about...

SecurityBitMEXISO100x
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.