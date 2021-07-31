Crypto exchange FTX’s sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) has advanced to giving away free bitcoin.

FTX and MLB struck up a baseball deal in June which involves FTX branding appearing on all umpire uniforms starting at the All-Star Game in Denver on July 13.

Now, in a new twist, the two firms have announced a competition called “MLB Moonblasts Pick ‘Em.” The winner will receive $100,000 worth of bitcoin or cash if they can predict which player will hit the longest home run the rest of the season. The competition ends Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET and is open to U.S. residents only.

In March, FTX secured the naming rights to the home arena of NBA team Miami Heat for a reported $135 million.

FTX’s MLB sponsorship and their bitcoin giveaway is another sign of the increasing integration of the cryptocurrency industry into mainstream sports.