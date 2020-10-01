NLW dives into a viral twitter thread asking people which financial conventional wisdom they disagree with.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.co.
When popular finance writer Morgan Housel asked followers on Twitter to share the commonly held investing beliefs they most disagreed with, the internet responded with vigor.
A thousand or so replies later, NLW ranks the top 10 investing ideas we should be questioning, including:
- Ignoring compounding interest in our 20s
- Buying homes rather than renting
- The idea US Treasury bonds are risk-free
